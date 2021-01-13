Best answer: ExpressVPN allows you to connect five devices simultaneously. You can install it on more devices than that, though you'll need to disconnect one device to activate a connection on another once you hit that limit. Alternatively, you can use ExpressVPN with your compatible Wi-Fi router to connect as many devices as you want.

ExpressVPN is our top pick out of all the best VPN services out there, though its five device limit is actually one of its downsides compared to the competition. For most people, five concurrent connections will be plenty so it's a minor complaint, but other provides allow up to ten simultaneous connections and some, such as Surfshark, even have no limit at all.

You can install ExpressVPN's apps across all of your devices and be logged into the same account. The limit only applies to how many devices are actively running a VPN connection. You can mix and match which devices have active connections, such as phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, etc., and once you try to run it on a sixth device you'll see a "Connection Limit Reached" warning message. In order to set up a new connection, you'll need to disconnect one of your other devices.

Does ExpressVPN have an app for Wi-Fi routers?

ExpressVPN does offer apps for Wi-Fi routers and this allows you to bypass its five device limit since your router counts as only one connection. It has apps for various popular Asus, Linksys, and Netgear routers so it's well worth checking out its detailed setup guides to see if your router is supported. There's no extra cost for getting it set up this way.

Does ExpressVPN have bandwidth limits?

Though you are limited on the number of simultaneous connections, you are not limited when it comes to bandwidth. You can download and stream as much content as you like without ExpressVPN or your ISP restricting you or placing caps on certain types of content. ExpressVPN also lets you get around ISP data throttling so you don't have to put up with buffering.

Does ExpressVPN have fast speeds?

With all VPN providers, your speeds will depend on the server you are connected to. Generally, the further away a server is from your physical location, the slower your speeds will be. In real-world testing, we found that ExpressVPN had fast and, importantly, consistent speeds for a variety of server locations.

One great feature in ExpressVPN is the ability for the app to recommend the faster server location for you and there's a built-in speed test function so you can easily check your current speed with a few clicks.