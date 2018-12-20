I'm a big fan of U2F security keys in general, and the Google Advanced Protection Program in particular. The former is a more secure method of two-factor authentication than SMS or even time-based tokens, both of which are subject to real-time interception. For those of us whose lives are a little more public than the average user, though, there's the Advanced Protection Program. It locks down your consumer-level Google account even further, (mostly) requiring hardware keys to gain access to your account, and blocking most other apps from having access to your most sensitive Google data. (For more on both of those things, see my writeup here.)

In addition to only using Gmail in a browser, the other major difference for me was that I couldn't log back in to my NVIDIA Shield TV. (Because you need a hardware key to log in, and despite NVIDIA Shield TV having both Bluetooth and a USB-A port, someone — understandably, I suppose — apparently forgot about this use case.) I could still use my Android TV, it just no longer had access to my Google account. That meant, among other things, I couldn't update apps, or download new ones. In addition to just being annoying, that's a security issue unto itself.

There is, however, a fix. Here's how to use your Android TV — with your Google account — if your Google account is under watchful eye of the the Advanced Protection Program.