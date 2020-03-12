This Saturday, March 14, Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira step into the octagon together in the lightweight bout of the evening to see who will come out of the match victorious. Weighing in at 155 pounds, Oliveira has been in more fights than Lee to date, yet both maintain some impressive stats. Kevin Lee has a 18-5-0 record to date, while Charles Oliveira sits at 28-8-0 (1NC). Lee has a sligh advantage in arm reach, but Oliveira has a longer reach with the legs, which should help make for an interesting fight. Oliveira has a larger KO/TKO win percentage, but Lee's average fight time is nearly double that of Oliveira, so he may have some advantage in the later rounds.

The fight takes place in Brazil this weekend and starts at 8 p.m. EDT. You'll want to make sure you check out all the details below so that you are prepared to tune in when the fight begins instead of scrambling to set your accounts up. UFC Fight Night 170: When & where UFC Fight Night 170 takes place today, Saturday, March 14. The event will be broadcasted live from Ginasio Nilson Nelson, Brazil. Prelims will start at 5 p.m. Eastern, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern. How to live stream Lee vs. Oliveira online from anywhere We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Saturday's octagon action further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching UFC and refuse to miss a moment of action - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to see your domestic coverage geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network) really helps. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there. Getting started is super simple. You just need to sign up for an ExpressVPN plan of your choice, then select a secure server that's located in the U.S. or Canada, and then log into a DAZN account and you're good to go. In addition to allowing you to watch the fight from anywhere, ExpressVPN offers great speeds, reliable connections, awesome customer service, and more. It's something you'll want to set up now and use for more than just watching this match.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 170 (Lee vs. Oliveira) in the U.S. on ESPN+ When it comes to UFC broadcasts in the U.S., ESPN+ now has exclusive rights, so it's the only place that you'll be able to actually find the fight. Unlike with some of the other UFC events, this fight won't be a Pay Per View event, which means that all you need is a subscription to ESPN+ in order to watch it. You can sign up for ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for the year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month if you prefer. You can cancel any of these subscriptions at any time. One of the best parts about ESPN+ is that you can watch it on nearly any screen in your home. It works on Roku, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Apple TV, and of course your phone or PC as well.

