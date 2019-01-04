Chances are you recently bought a Fitbit for yourself or received one as a gift from a loved one. Fitbits are great tools for monitoring your physical activity and leading a healthier lifestyle, but sticking with one throughout the entire year can prove to be a challenge. Here are a few tips to keep you going throughout all of 2019!

Customize your goals

Out of the box, the Fitbit app will help you set certain activity goals to meet each day. These goals are designed to help you keep moving so that you have a visual finish line to reach, but at any point throughout your fitness journey, you may find yourself needing to increases or decrease these goals.

Whatever your reasons for needing to shake things up, here's how you do it.

Open the Fitbit app. Tap the Account button (the one at the top-right that looks like an ID card). Scroll down until you find the list titled Goals. Tap Activity.

From here, you can customize your goals for steps, distance, calories, active minutes, floors, and your hourly activity goal.

In addition to this, tapping the Exercise option on that Goals page will also allow you to tweak your weekly exercise goal from 1 to 7 days each week.

Get reminders to move each hour

If you have a job at the office or at home where you're sitting for long periods of time throughout the day, it can be easy to forget that you even have a fitness band on your wrist. Thankfully, Fitbit makes it easy to have your band or smartwatch remind you to move every so often so that you can steadily make progress to reaching your goals.

To ensure that these reminders are enabled:

Open the Fitbit app. Tap the Hourly Activity tile (the one that shows a red stick person standing up). Tap the settings icon at the top right of the screen.

On this page, you'll see settings for getting reminders, the time you want these reminders to start and stop throughout the day, and on which days you want to be reminded.

Check out the Community page