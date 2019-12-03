Echo Buds touch controlsSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

It can be super frustrating when you get a hot new set of earbuds and you can't get them to fit correctly. Thankfully, the Echo Buds come with three different ear tip sizes, as well as multiple wings/fins and a software solution to help ensure a proper fit.

Products used in this guide

How to get a better fit with your Echo Buds software

  1. Open your Echo Buds case and put the Buds in your ears.
  2. Open the Alexa app, and notice the Echo Buds quick settings.
  3. Tap on the Eartip test button.

  4. Tap on Start Test.

    Echo Buds eartip sizing 2Echo Buds eartip sizing 3Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

  5. Tap Press play to test.

  6. A tone will play in both ears as the Alexa app and Echo Buds sonically scan your ear canal. The Echo Buds then use interior microphones to listen for a response to the tone, which will indicate how much of a seal there is in your ear.

    Echo Buds eartip sizing 4Echo Buds eartip sizing 5Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Once completed, a result will appear on your screen for you to review (my left buds are always a little looser, regardless of which earbuds I use!).

How to get a better fit with your Echo Buds hardware

If you saved the box your Echo Buds came in, you'll notice that there are two additional sets of ear tips (a larger and smaller size) and three sizes of wings/fins. If the default ear tips don't feel quite right to you, or if the test above noted a discrepancy in fit, then give these alternatives a try.

Echo Buds tipsSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Now that you know how to ensure your Echo buds fit properly, so you can go back to enjoying the Active Noise Reduction, Passthrough Mode, and mobile Alexa access!

Make these your buddy buds

Echo Buds

Alexa is a good fit

The Amazon Echo Buds offer great sound, Alexa access, and custom controls for a comfortable wireless earbud experience.

The Echo Buds are a great, affordable pair of wireless earbuds for which you can customize the sound quality as well as the fit. They come with several different sized tips and wings and offer a way to sonically test the fit in the Alexa app.

Additional Equipment

If you haven't already, why not sign up for one of these great music streaming services that you can control with Alexa via your Echo Buds?

Amazon Music Unlimited (From $8 per month at Amazon)

Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 40 million songs, special exclusives, and tailored playlists and stations. It's already affordable, but Amazon Prime members can even get some money off.

Apple Music (From $10 per month at Apple)

Apple Music is one of the top streaming services and can be easily connected to and controlled by your Echo Buds and other Echo devices.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.