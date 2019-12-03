It can be super frustrating when you get a hot new set of earbuds and you can't get them to fit correctly. Thankfully, the Echo Buds come with three different ear tip sizes, as well as multiple wings/fins and a software solution to help ensure a proper fit.
How to get a better fit with your Echo Buds software
- Open your Echo Buds case and put the Buds in your ears.
- Open the Alexa app, and notice the Echo Buds quick settings.
- Tap on the Eartip test button.
Tap on Start Test.
- Tap Press play to test.
A tone will play in both ears as the Alexa app and Echo Buds sonically scan your ear canal. The Echo Buds then use interior microphones to listen for a response to the tone, which will indicate how much of a seal there is in your ear.
Once completed, a result will appear on your screen for you to review (my left buds are always a little looser, regardless of which earbuds I use!).
How to get a better fit with your Echo Buds hardware
If you saved the box your Echo Buds came in, you'll notice that there are two additional sets of ear tips (a larger and smaller size) and three sizes of wings/fins. If the default ear tips don't feel quite right to you, or if the test above noted a discrepancy in fit, then give these alternatives a try.
Now that you know how to ensure your Echo buds fit properly, so you can go back to enjoying the Active Noise Reduction, Passthrough Mode, and mobile Alexa access!
