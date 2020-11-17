PS5 users are reporting that some of their games appear to be suffering from a bug that causes them to be stuck in a "queued for download" error state, with no way to actually download the games in question. It appears to stem from the PS5's way of downloading PS4 and PS5 games. For whatever reason the console is downloading the PS4 version, and when players go to download the PS5 version, it gets stuck.

It looks like as of right now, the only way to fix this error is to factory reset your console. Doing so will restore the PS5 so its factory settings, but it will also delete all of your data. With no way to transfer PS5 game saves to USB as of yet, this is a last resort option (though it should be noted that for PlayStation Plus members, you can transfer your PS5 saves to the cloud).

How to fix the download for queue error on PS5

From your PS5 home screen, go to Settings (the gear icon at the top right). Select System. Select Reset Options. Select Reset Your Console. Select Reset.

This bug was been widely reported to affect Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, though players have reported it happening in a number of other games as well. Because the game will not show up in your download queue, there is no way to redownload or cancel it.

Alternatively, if you don't want to factory reset your console, you may just need to wait until Sony employs a fix itself. The PS5 received its first firmware update today that "improves system performance," though its unclear the specifics of this.