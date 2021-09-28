Pokémon Unite is now available on mobile devices, meaning it's no longer confined to the Nintendo Switch and can become of the best Android games available. While the majority of players have a great experience, some inevitably encounter problems. With many possible causes for connection issues, we've compiled a list of fixes that can help get you battling again.

Having your game get an error or connection problem is no fun when you're trying to collect all of the Pokémon Unite available. So let's guide you out of your connection errors in Pokémon Unite on Android and back into the battle to be the best.

How to fix connection errors in Pokémon Unite on Android

The first step in fixing your connection is figuring out why it isn't working. If, for example, you have a poor quality or unstable Wi-Fi connection, it could keep you from logging into Pokémon Unite. We recommend checking a few things:

Check if your Wi-Fi connection is failing or slower than usual. Check if there if the game is currently undergoing maintenance. Alternatively, check if the servers are having problems. Make sure your Android device is updated. If all else fails, play on Nintendo Switch instead.

Check for maintenance or server issues

It's entirely possible that nothing is wrong on your end, but instead, the game's servers are currently down, whether from errors or needing maintenance. You can check on the status of the game in a few different places.

Check if any problems are being reported on Reddit or Down Detector, though note that right now, Down Detector doesn't specifically track Pokémon Unite. Check the official Pokémon Unite Twitter account to see if the game is undergoing any maintenance.

If other players report having this issue

Check your internet connection

If you aren't connected to your local Wi-Fi or the signal is bad, you'll want to correct that in order to ensure you have a smooth gameplay experience.

Navigate to your Android device's Wi-Fi settings. If you aren't currently connected to a particular internet connection, choose one. Alternatively, if you are connected to an internet connection right now, disconnect for a few minutes. If this doesn't solve your problem, try turning your router off for a few minutes to reset it.

Make sure your device is updated

If you've been putting off an update, it's possible this could be introducing some sort of errors. So whenever you get a notification that the latest Android update is available, be sure to accept it and not continue using your device for the time being.

Play on Nintendo Switch instead

If you own a Nintendo Switch and every other option has been exhausted, you can transfer your save data to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. All your unlocked Pokémon and progress will carry over, so you won't have to start the game from scratch again.

Hang in there

Hopefully, one of these solutions will help you solve your connection problems within Pokémon Unite and get back to playing with your friends. If you haven't added anyone yet, know that inviting friends in Pokémon Unite is a fairly simple process, so you won't be playing on teams entirely made of strangers.