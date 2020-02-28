Cellular signals are horribly congested these days, and there are zones in my house where I just don't receive any cellular connectivity. If you're facing similar issues, Wi-Fi calling is the way to go. It relies on your home Wi-Fi network instead of your cell signal to make calls, and the added bonus is that the call quality is significantly higher. Here's how to enable it on your new Galaxy S20 phone.
How to enable Wi-Fi Calling on the Galaxy S20
- Open Settings from the home screen.
- Tap Connections.
Toggle Wi-Fi Calling to On.
How to enable Wi-Fi Calling from the Galaxy S20's dialer
If for whatever reason you don't see the Wi-Fi Calling toggle in the settings, you can enable it from the phone's dialer. Here's how to do so:
- Open the dialer from the home screen.
- Tap the overflow menu (three vertical dots on the right).
- Choose Settings.
Toggle Wi-Fi Calling to On.
Most carriers around the world now offer Wi-Fi calling, and it makes a huge difference to audio calls. My carrier rolled out Wi-Fi calling earlier this year, and the difference was immediately noticeable. Whenever I make a regular call now it feels like I'm talking into a can connected by a string. So go on ahead and enable Wi-Fi calling for crystal-clear calls on your Galaxy S20.
