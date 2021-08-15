If you're considering an activity tracker for a young child, the Fitbit Ace 3 is my hands-down favorite. As the best fitness tracker for kids, the Ace 3 is a pretty simple band that packs a lot of features, including tracking kids' daily steps and active minutes as well as detailed sleep. On the device, kids can play around with a timer, stopwatch, do not disturb, and even water lock. The app, however, is where the magic happens. Parents can set daily step and sleep goals for kids, send them reminders to move, and change the clock face.

Animated faces to motivate your little one

What makes the Fitbit Ace 3 really cool, and my son's choice when comparing the Fitbit Ace 3 vs. Fitbit Ace 2, is that there are more than two-dozen animated clock faces to choose from. Each also comes to life and changes in different ways as kids work toward achieving their step goals.

One of the latest additions is Minions, which displays a cute Minions character along with the date and time. As the child moves and reaches different step levels, the Minion will move from sitting and waving to chomping on a banana, and he starts running, later adding headphones to the equation. Once the child reaches their daily goal, whether it's 10,000 steps or a custom number, the Minion dances in celebration with a medal and confetti surrounding him.

How do you enable the Minions clock face on the Fitbit Ace 3? The same way you do any other.

How to enable the Minions clock face on the Fitbit Ace 3

Open the Fitbit app. Click your Account Icon on the top, left. Tap My Family. Tap Switch to Kid View under the child's name. Tap the Child's Account Icon on the top, left. Tap Ace 3. Tap Clock Faces. Select the Minions clock face (third row, middle). Tap +Install. Wait for it to load and show Selected.

Check the watch face and it will appear!

Achieving Minions-themed activity badges