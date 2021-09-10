After what feels like an eternity, Google is bringing dark mode to Google Search for the desktop. The update is now rolling out globally, and like most server-side changes, you don't have to do anything to receive it — you should automatically see the toggle to enable dark mode in the Search settings.

So if you've been waiting for a while to switch to dark mode in Google Search for desktop, here's how you can do so right now.

How to enable dark mode in Google Search for desktop

Go to Google Search and perform a query. I searched for Google. Navigate to the Settings icon (the gear icon on the right). You should see a toggle at the bottom of the settings to enable dark mode. Toggle Dark theme to enable dark mode in Google Search for desktop.

That's all there is to it. If you want granular control or want Google Search to update its color scheme based on your system theme, you can do so. Go to the Settings icon, select Search settings, and go to the Appearance tab that's located on the left. In this section, you'll see three options:

Device default: Matches the color scheme of your device

Matches the color scheme of your device Dark: Light text on a dark background

Light text on a dark background Light: Dark text on a light background

Select one of the options and hit Save to save these settings for your Google account. Doing so will save the preferences across devices.