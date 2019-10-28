One of the most significant changes to Google's Pixel line this year is the removal of the fingerprint sensor in favor of a new depth-mapped Face Unlock, but with it comes a significant security issue: the Pixel 4 can be unlocked by your face even when your eyes are closed or looking away. Luckily, if that's concerning to you, there's a software feature called Lockdown that quickly disables biometrics and Smart Lock.

Product used in this guide

Pure Android bliss: Google Pixel 4 ($800 at Amazon)

How to enable Lockdown

Enabling Lockdown is as simple as jumping into the system settings on the Pixel 4. Once it's been enabled, you won't have to launch it from the settings every time; instead, it'll conveniently show up in the power menu.