FaceApp delivers a fun experience that lets you use filters to see what you'd look like under different circumstances. While there are a variety of different filters with which you can experiment. The most popular filter is the ability to age yourself, and now you can double age yourself to see just how old you might appear.

How to Double age Yourself

Open FaceApp. Take a photo to filter. Tap Age on the bottom menu. You will need to scroll over to find it. Tap the Old filter. Tap Apply Tap the download icon in the upper right corner. Tap the X in the upper left corner. Tap the back arrow. Tap Exit. Open the saved photo with the age filter. Tap Age on the bottom menu. Tap Old.

Using the Age filter twice does reveal a very different looking image than only using it once. That's because you're laying the filters overtop one another. It also means that the photo might seem a bit more comical than using the Age filter only once did.