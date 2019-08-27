Each of these ways has its own idiosyncrasies, and neither is exactly how I imagined the multiplayer to be, but it is certainly better than encountering random balls of light in the universe and being told that is multiplayer. Let's start off by showing you how to do the easiest of the multiplayer matches, joining a friend.

With the latest update to No Man's Sky (NMS) multiplayer has become a major component of the game. There are two main ways to play multiplayer in NMS, through the Nexus , or by joining your friend in their game.

These missions are well worth doing if you need some quick cash or Nanites and are generally a lot of fun. They let you explore the universe with far more purpose than ever before.

Once you have joined you can choose to either wait for more people or press the Ready up button to start missions.

Nexus Missions are like bounties, set by the game that you can accomplish as a team, and can be accessed from the main panel on the anomaly. You can join together with three other people to accomplish this task, and all of you get the spoils if you complete the mission.

Right now it seems the maximum that can be in the nexus at any one time is 16 for the PlayStation VR, and you can only party up with three other players, but that doesn't mean you couldn't all find a planet to play on together.

Once you are in the nexus though, and it is populated with some people, you can easily invite people to play by opening your menu and selecting Network. There you will see an option to "View nearby player list." This will bring up everyone in the nexus and allow you to invite them into the game.

Joining people in the Nexus is a little more tricky. First, you need to have found the thing — it's located on the space anomaly that you don't actually start the game with — which you will need to do some traveling to do. It's frustrating that the Nexus isn't immediately available, after all, plenty of people want to start the game with a group of friends. They may not want to go cruising around the galaxy looking for an anomaly beforehand.

That's it, you should now be able to see your friend and play No Man's Sky with them. Pretty simple isn't it?

What can you do in multiplayer?

Locating your friends is simple as you have seen from the above how-to guides, but you can also just connect with random people you meet out in the universe. If you do manage to encounter someone by accident — it's possible even with quintillions of planets — then you can access the network tab in your menu and select "View nearby player list." This will let you see the other players name and invite them to work together. From what we can tell, it doesn't start a group chat, so you will need to invite them to a PS4 chat if you actually want to converse.

Once you are in a game together there is a lot you can do, and a lot you can't. For example, you can use each other's base equipment. If the guest or guests — you can have up to four players in one session — build something it stays in the host game and is accessible by them, but you can't use each other's ships. This makes sense when you think about it. If you are a guest you can help your friend build a BBQ in their back yard, but you wouldn't just swap cars.

If you decide to turn the planet you are on into a hunting preserve where four players enter and only one survives, you can do that too.

The guest is free to harvest resources and use those resources in the host's game, and even take it with them when they leave, which is extremely helpful. If you are clever about it and you are working with a group of people, you can move around each other's homeworlds, collecting the resources you don't have.

Here's an example; I need Ionized Cobalt for my Cobalt Mirror but haven't got any Cobalt in my system, but I do have lots of Sodium Nitrate for fellow Android Central writer Jennifer Locke's Sodium Diodes.

All I need to do is empty out my inventory, join Jenn on her home planet, and harvest a truckload of Cobalt. After that, I can return to my game, and invite Jenn to come to visit, and she can do the same with my hoard of Sodium Nitrate. That way we both get what we need without having to fly all over the galaxy trying to find stuff. This would work even better in a clan with a Discord channel, as you could keep a running list of who has what.

Another nice multiplayer touch is being able to toggle friendly fire on and off. So if you want an entirely peaceful game, where you work together to create a brave new world, you can. If you decide to turn the planet you are on into a hunting preserve where four players enter and only one survives, you can do that too.

It's a bit of a shame you can't see the dead players grave marker though, in fact, there are a lot of things you can't really see.

What can't you do?