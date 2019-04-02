Best answer: The best choice is the largest and most expensive: the Galaxy S10+. It has excellent battery life and is the greatest example of how good Samsung phones can be. If you're turned off by the size or price of the S10+, the S10e is an excellent choice instead. Most people will skip over the standard S10 as it doesn't offer enough of a value proposition to justify itself either way over the other models.

How much do you want to spend?

With three distinct Galaxy S10 models, the range of you can spend varies widely — starting at $750 for the Galaxy S10e, and ranging up to over $1200 for an optioned-up Galaxy S10+. Officially, the retail prices for all three are $750 for the Galaxy S10e, $900 for the Galaxy S10 and $1000 for the Galaxy S10+. Add $100-200 to each if you want to increase the internal storage, which in the case of the Galaxy S10+ can also add more RAM and an exclusive ceramic back option.

If you're going to be financing the purchase over two years, as so many people do, the price differences obviously don't feel as significant. A Galaxy S10+ comes out to roughly $42 per month, while the S10e is about $32 per month. Sure an up-front difference of $250 seems daunting, but as a $10 increase over what you'd already be paying every month — particularly in the grand scheme of your whole cellular bill — it's somehow much more manageable.

How big of a phone can you handle?

This is an important question you need to ask yourself when choosing a Galaxy S10 model. You may be willing to spend $1000 on a Galaxy S10+, and love its excellent battery life, but if you can't actually use it because it's so large then nothing else really matters. At the same time, the Galaxy S10e's 5.8-inch display may actually feel restrictive to some people who have spent time with huge phones for the last few years.

If at all possible, go to a store (be it your carrier or any other retailer) and hold the phones together to get a feeling for how big they are. The difference between the Galaxy S10+ and S10e is considerable, and how the switch from a curved to flat screen affects the feel of the S10e is also worth keeping in mind. The differences aren't always something that comes across in spec sheets, so at a minimum do some research with photos online — and visit a store for some hands-on time if possible.

Understand spec and feature differences

Samsung has done a great job with keeping the core experience consistent across the three Galaxy S10 models. But there are a handful of differences that will play into your decision of which to buy, so let's focus on those differences and take everything else as a given.