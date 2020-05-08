For anyone that considers themself to be a big Android fan, the topic of fragmentation is one you've likely talked or read about at one point or another. The open-source nature of Android is what allows for such a wide variety of different phones, but it's also the reason why so many of them still aren't running Android 10 or are on outdated security patches.
Some companies are better about updating their devices than others, with the most popular Android manufacturer — Samsung — really stepping up to the plate lately to try and do better in these regards.
We sent Jerry Hildenbrand into the AC forums to conduct a little experiment, asking people with Samsung phones the following questions:
- What model of Samsung phone do you have?
- What country do you live in?
- What version of Android is your phone running?
- What's the date on your security patch?
Here's how some of our members responded:
Now, we want to hear from you! How up-to-date is the software on your Samsung Galaxy phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
