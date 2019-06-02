The Oculus Quest has substantial potential for many VR experiences. Most of these can be experienced directly from the headset, no wires or systems needed save for the Oculus app to set it up. However, to experience everything the Quest has to offer, you should consider connecting it to your PC to transfer files back and forth, and access other areas of the Quest's internals. Below, we walk you through the process.
How to connect your Quest to your PC
-
Connect your Quest to your PC with a USB-C cable. If your PC has its own USB-C port, you can use the USB-C cable that comes with the Quest itself. You will see the Quest pop up on your explorer.
- Put your Quest on your head.
- Within the Quest, you will be prompted whether you want your PC to be able to access your Quest files. Confirm yes.
-
On your PC, you will now have access to explore your Quest as if it were a drive. Transfer any files to the appropriate folder by dragging and dropping them.
Wrapping up
While connecting your Quest to your PC is a fairly simple task, it unlocks so much potential for the Quest. Having access to your media library, including pictures, videos, or podcasts, gives you all the more reason to use the Quest as a media hub. It also gives you a bit more direct control over the Quest's storage space.
