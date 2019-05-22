When you game in VR, you're wearing your system right on your face. The Oculus Quest is no different, and that means that after a few hardcore sessions you might be wondering how to keep your headset and controllers clean. With a mixture of hard plastic, fabric, and foam pads it means that you'll need to use different methods for each different part of your Quest.
How to clean your Oculus Quest
Keeping your VR headset clean isn't just a good idea; it also makes for better gameplay. You don't want to put your face on a foam insert that feels damp from someone else's sweat, and dust in your lenses will definitely hamper your gameplay. With that in mind, we've broken down how to clean each individual section of your Oculus Quest.
How to clean your Quest lenses
When cleaning your lenses it's important that you remember that no liquid cleaner can be used. This means no damp paper towels, Lysol wipes, or lens cleaner should ever be applied.
- Use a compressed air cannister to clean out any dust or debris around your lenses.
- Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe away any smudges or larger debris.
How to clean your Quest headset
- Use a wet wipe to clean off the front of your headset.
- Use a wet wipe to clean any smudges off of the straps at the side and back of your headset.
- Use a damp washcloth with mild detergent to spot clean the body of the headset.
How to clean your Quest foam facepad
- Gently remove the facepad from your Quest.
- Using gentle detergent handwash the face pad.
- Pat down the facepad to remove excess moisture
- Lay your facepad in a safe place to air dry.
- Re-insert it by pressing it back into place. Make sure it clips in at the top and bottom.
How to clean your Quest controllers
- Use a wet wipe to run over the various parts of your controller. A lightly damp paper towel can also work.
- Use a compressed air cannister to clean out any dirt or dust inside the analog stick or around buttons.
While you do need to make sure you're using the right kind of cleaning supplies, the actual cleaning doesn't take long at all. The most intensive cleaning process involves your facepad, and if you're the only person using the Quest then you don't need to clean as often. By keeping your Quest in a cool safe space away from moisture and dust you can also mitigate how often you'll need to clean it, which leaves more time to play.
