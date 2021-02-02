Just like for 2019, Sony is making it quite easy for players to check their gaming stats from 2020. Using the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2020 tool, you can easily see what games and genres you spent the most time in across PS4 and PS5. There's also a neat reward for going through the process, so whether you were enjoying the PS4's swan song in the sun or racking up time at next-gen launch with the best PS5 games, you should have some impressive stats worth checking out.
How to check out your 2020 PlayStation stats
- Go to the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2020 website.
- Sign in with your PlayStation Network account.
- Start scrolling through your stats.
- Note that PS4 and PS5 stats are counted completely separately.
- Once you've finished scrolling, redeem your Theme.
It's important to note that this theme is only available on PS4, since the PS5 doesn't currently support themes. This tool will be available for you to use until March 2, 2021, so while you've got time, we'd recommend going ahead and checking these stats out as soon as you can.
PlayStation had quite a busy 2020 and while we'll have to wait and see if 2021 can surpass it, things seem promising with games like Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West and even a new God of War on the way.
