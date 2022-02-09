For the last few years, one of the biggest reasons why Google's Pixel is one of the best Android phones is for the various and unique software features. For example, Hold For Me makes it possible to see whether an incoming call is worth picking up or just another spam call. Google continues to push the limits of what its phones can do, as evidenced by the introduction of Wait Times alongside the Pixel 6 launch. With this feature, Google is now making it possible for you to check call wait times right from your phone without waiting on hold.

How to check call wait times on a Google Pixel phone

Open the Google app on your Pixel phone. Search for the company's contact number that you are trying to reach. Once the results are loaded, tap the number listed. View the chart at the top of the page to check call wait times.

When searching looking to check call wait times for a company, you'll be able to tap on the different times throughout the day. This provides an estimated wait time that you could experience depending on the time of day.

This feature was released alongside Direct My Call, which uses Google's Duplex technology to make it easy to make selections while on a call. Instead of needing to actually listen to the call, your Pixel phone recognizes what requests are being made and then lays out the different options for you to select throughout the call.

