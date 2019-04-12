Having multiple Alexa devices in one household can get confusing, especially with every device coming equipped with the same wake word — "Alexa". However, there is a way to remove all confusion, and it all comes down to selecting individual wake words for each of the devices in your home. All it takes is the Alexa app and a few taps on your mobile device. Let us show you how to do it.

What you need for this tutorial

The nerve center: Alexa App for Android (Free on Google Play)

How to change the wake word on your Echo device(s):

What are the different Alexa Wake Words?

There are four different wake words that you can use for your Amazon Echo devices; Alexa, Echo, Amazon, and Computer.

Open the Alexa App on your mobile device. Tap the menu button on the upper left corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap Device Settings. Select your desired device on this screen. For this tutorial, we'll select Clinton's Echo Show. Scroll down to Wake Word. On this screen, tap the desired wake word you wish to use for your Alexa device. On the pop up that appears, tap OK to begin the update.

Within a few minutes, the update should push through on your device and it will respond to the new wake word. Repeat these steps with each device in your home in order to avoid a flood of response tones when you ask Alexa to turn down the music or hit the lights.

Some Alexa-compatible devices to try

Now that you've changed the wake word on your Alexa device, here are some Alexa-compatible devices that you can use with your device's new name:

