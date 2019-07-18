FaceApp lets you use a variety of different features to play with photos. While you do need a Pro subscription to access every feature, once you get bored with the app, you don't want to keep paying for it. To cancel your subscription, you'll need to go through Google Play to keep from being charged again.

Here's how you cancel the FaceApp service once you've subscribed

Open Google Play on your phone. Search for Faceapp in the search bar at the top of the screen. Tap on Manage Subscriptions. Tap on your FaceApp subscription. Tap Cancel Subscription at the bottom of the screen. Tap a reason for cancelling and then tap Continue. Tap Cancel Subscription one more time.

FaceApp doesn't cost much whether you're paying for it each month or each year. However, unless you opted into a forever subscription, you don't want to keep paying for something you don't use. Thankfully Google Play makes it super easy to manage your subscriptions.

