Google Drive isn't the most exciting service in Google's lineup, but there's no denying its importance. If you like being able to access your Google Docs on any device, upload your pictures and videos at full resolution to Google Photos, and get a lot of big attachments in Gmail, you have Google Drive to thank for keeping things running smoothly.

Everyone with a Google account gets 15GB of free Drive storage by default, and if you've ever purchased a Chromebook or eligible Windows laptop, chances are you've gotten a coupon for additional space for a limited amount of time.

However, if you're someone that uses Google services on the daily, chances are you'll need to buy extra storage sooner rather than later.

How to buy more Google Drive storage

Open the Google Drive app on your phone. Tap the three lines in the upper-left corner. Tap Settings (you'll see an option to buy more storage right here if you're over your limit). Tap Upgrade Storage. Scroll down and find the plan you want. Tap Upgrade. Confirm your payment info and tap Subscribe.

Additional Google Drive storage is purchased through Google One, and there are quite a few plans available to choose from. They include:

100GB — $1.99/month or $19.99/year

200GB — $2.99/month or $29.99/year

2TB — $9.99/month or $99.99/year

10TB — $99.99/month

20TB — $199.99/month

30TB — $299.99/month

While Drive storage is the main reason you'd want to buy a Google One plan, there are a few other perks included with your membership. All plans come with access to Google experts for customer support, the option to add family members to your plan, and "extra member benefits."

The 200GB plan also includes 3% back in Store credit for all purchases you make on the Google Store, with the 2TB thru 30TB plans offering 10% back.

Again, you shouldn't be buying a Google One membership just for these little perks, but they're nice freebies to go along with the Drive storage you'd already planned on buying.

