Yesterday, October 29, Google finally launched the Pixel 5 a month after its initial unveiling. The phone is now shipping out to those that pre-ordered it, and taking a look through our AC forums, a few lucky members have already received theirs.

The Pixel 5 is a big departure from the Pixel 4 that came out before it, with Google abandoning the flagship race and instead focusing on delivering the best experience possible while keeping costs affordable. As we discovered in our full review of the phone, this new strategy paid off in spades.

As for what other people think about the Pixel 5, here's what some of those early adopters have to say:

Scott337

My wife's Pixel 5 arrived today. Compared to my Pixel 4XL it does look tiny, even though it's not really a lot smaller. It just looks so much smaller at first glance. Maybe that's the problem? We have all grown so used to these "XL" and "Ultra" phones that we forgot what a normal size phone is supposed to be?

mikejs78

I noticed it when I first powered it up coming from a 2XL. Now one day in, I don't notice it at all. The screen is superior in brightness and color, the 90hz display is buttery smooth, the colors are vibrant, those are the things I noticed and that jump out at me. Not the slightly narrower screen...

ChuckG73

Google finally got it right. This phone is everything it should be and still has the best camera. I tried to drain the battery yesterday and could not kill it. I made the right decision getting rid of my S20 and coming back to the Pixel

What about you? How are you liking the Pixel 5 so far?

Join the conversation in the forums!

