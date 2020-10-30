Yesterday, October 29, Google finally launched the Pixel 5 a month after its initial unveiling. The phone is now shipping out to those that pre-ordered it, and taking a look through our AC forums, a few lucky members have already received theirs.
The Pixel 5 is a big departure from the Pixel 4 that came out before it, with Google abandoning the flagship race and instead focusing on delivering the best experience possible while keeping costs affordable. As we discovered in our full review of the phone, this new strategy paid off in spades.
As for what other people think about the Pixel 5, here's what some of those early adopters have to say:
What about you? How are you liking the Pixel 5 so far?
