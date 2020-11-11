As much as we all love free, not all of the games for the new Sony console are at no cost, so you need to be sure you know how to add a credit card to the PS5. From time to time, some pretty great demos or mini-games can be found free-to-play, but the most exciting games will require purchase. Whether you want to buy a subscription to a service or your next favorite game, you'll want to have your payment method set up. Let's help get your credit card ready on your console so you can get to playing right away.
How to add your credit card on PS5
- Make sure your PS5 is powered on and hooked up to your TV.
Using the DualSense controller go all the way to the top-right then select Settings.
- Select Users and Accounts.
From here, you will want to choose Accounts.
- Click on the Payments and Subscriptions option.
- The first option on this screen will be Payment Methods, so go ahead and select it.
This is where you will be able to add your credit or debit card and set your default payment method. While there are many ways to purchase games for the new PS5, paying directly on the console can really streamline the process.
During our PS5 review, we enjoyed the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Buying this game directly through the console, without going to any separate websites, made the whole process so much more enjoyable.
Once you have your credit card or another payment method all set up, you'll ready to get to gaming. While you do get the excellent, redesigned controller with your PS5, you may want a set of headphones or other accessories to better customize your PS5 gaming experience.
Our top equipment picks
Pick a game, any game
PS5
Pay to play
The new PS5 has a lot of amazing games to play, including action, sports, role-playing, puzzle, and so much more. So be sure to have your credit card ready so you can play when you find your perfect game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5?
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.
Here's some of the best accessories you can pick up for the PS5
The PS5 release is just around the corner, and if you're one of the lucky ones who have secured one, you'll need some accessories to get the best out of the system. Here are some of the best PS5 accessories you can pick up ahead of its launch.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.