Reminders are one of our favorite features of the Google ecosystem. Just asking your Android phone to remember a task for you is powerful. You can ask for one-time reminders or recurring reminders. You can even set reminders far in the future to remind yourself to discharge and recharge the power station you keep in the trunk of your car. Whatever the case, reminders are awesome. There will come a time where you'll need to manage those reminders. Perhaps it's just to change the time, or you no longer need a recurring reminder. Google recently made it easier to do all of this, and we'll show you how. How to access and manage Google Assistant reminders Google gives you a small control panel you can use to manage your reminders. To get started, open your Google app. Tap your profile photo in the upper right corner. Tap Reminders. Note: You can skip these steps by saying, "OK, Google, open my reminders."

Here, you'll see a list of overdue or upcoming reminders. Each reminder has a check box next to it. You can complete reminders by tapping the checkbox. How to add a reminder Of course, at any time, you can add a reminder by saying, "Hey Google, remind me on whatever date at whatever time to do whatever." If you want to add a reminder manually, here's how. Tap the + in the lower right corner. Fill out the various fields, including Title, Time (or Place), and the Date and Time (or Location). Tap Save.