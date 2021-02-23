Sony shared quite a bit of news today, from the very first details on the next iteration of PSVR for the PS5, to how Gran Turismo 7 is delayed into 2022 and Days Gone is leading a slate of new PC ports coming later in 2021. Speaking with GQ, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan spoke about how Horizon Forbidden West was still on track to launch later in 2021.

When asked about the upcoming slate of PlayStation games, Ryan responded that "Yeah, we're feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. And, you know, there are two approaches to this: you can either hold the date and put out the game irrespective of quality or you can ship it when it's right. We have always taken the latter approach. There have been some fairly high-profile instances of publishers trying the former approach."

Horizon Forbidden West is taking players to the former west coast of the U.S, with a focus on underwater environments and a list of new machines to tame and defeat. We'll be sure to share more when we learn exactly when this game is set to release.

In the meanwhile, if you're one of the many players who haven't been able to grab a new console yet, keep your eyes focused on the various PS5 restocks that are happening week to week. The next major PS5 game is Returnal, which is coming on April 30, as well as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, with different editions available for preorder ahead of its June 11 release date.