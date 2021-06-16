Just as expected, Honor today unveiled three new mid-range Android phones at a launch event in China. The new Honor 50 series phones boast solid specs and a "unique" design that sets them apart from the best Android phones on the market.

The Honor 50 Pro features a 6.72-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's new 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Around the back of the phone is a quad-lens camera system with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Honor 50 Pro also includes a 4,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, dual selfie cameras (32MP + 12MP), and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

The Honor 50 has a slightly smaller 6.57-inch OLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Pro variant, which has dual selfie cameras, the vanilla Honor 50 has a single 32MP front camera. It also comes with a larger 4,300mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging speeds.