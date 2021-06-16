What you need to know
- The Honor 50 series is now official.
- Honor 50 and 50 Pro are the first phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G processor.
- The Honor 50 series will launch in over 40 international markets with Google apps support.
Just as expected, Honor today unveiled three new mid-range Android phones at a launch event in China. The new Honor 50 series phones boast solid specs and a "unique" design that sets them apart from the best Android phones on the market.
The Honor 50 Pro features a 6.72-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's new 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Around the back of the phone is a quad-lens camera system with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Honor 50 Pro also includes a 4,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, dual selfie cameras (32MP + 12MP), and Bluetooth 5.2 support.
The Honor 50 has a slightly smaller 6.57-inch OLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Pro variant, which has dual selfie cameras, the vanilla Honor 50 has a single 32MP front camera. It also comes with a larger 4,300mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging speeds.
The Honor 50 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging.
All the three Honor 50 series phones run Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. Honor has confirmed to Android Central that the devices will launch "soon" in international markets with Google apps and services. An Honor spokesperson said in a statement:
HONOR devices will undergo Google's Play Protect certified security review and compatibility testing process to ensure they are ready to run apps from Google and the Google Play Store. HONOR devices will therefore have the option to have Google Mobile Services ("GMS") preinstalled on compatible devices, in accordance with Google's licensing and governance models. Consumers will be able to experience HONOR smartphones and tablets equipped with GMS.
The Honor 50 SE will start at 2,399 yuan ($375) in China, while the vanilla Honor 50 will be available for 2,699 yuan ($422). The Honor 50 Pro, on the other hand, will start at 3,699 yuan ($578).
