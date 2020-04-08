What you need to know
- Official press renders of the upcoming Honor 30 Pro have were shared on Weibo by the company's President Zhao Ming today.
- The renders confirm the presence of a quad-lens camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX700 primary sensor.
- Honor 30 and 30 Pro are set to be officially unveiled in China on April 15.
Honor is set to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Honor 30, at an event in China on April 15. Ahead of the phone's formal debut next week, Honor President Zhao Ming today shared a few official renders of the upcoming phone on Weibo, showing off the phone's impressive quad-lens camera system.
While the renders don't reveal the device's front, they do give us a clear look at the Honor 30 Pro from the back. Although not quite as large, the camera module on the back of the phone appears to be similar to Huawei's P40 Pro. Just like the P40 Pro, the Honor 30 Pro is expected to feature a massive 1/1.28" type 50MP primary sensor. It is also rumored to have full-pixel Octa PD autofocus and a periscope module, although no other details have surfaced so far.
Rumors suggest the phone will come with a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and pack a 3,900mAh battery. Under the hood, the phone is likely to feature the same Kirin 990 5G chipset as the Huawei P40 Pro, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
