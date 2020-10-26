This year's Black Friday sales will be different than most. Retailers are looking to keep their stores from getting too crowded, so rather than just offering all the best deals during the last week of November, many are moving to offer early Black Friday deals for all of November instead. Home Depot is the latest retailer to announce its early Black Friday sale, with the majority of deals now going live on November 8 in-store and November 6 online.
Home Depot's Season-Long Deals event runs through December 2, though we wouldn't recommend waiting until December to shop. With all the shipping delays and potential out-of-stock items we'll be seeing soon, earlier is definitely better than later when it comes to shopping for the holidays. We have an entire guide dedicated to Black Friday at Home Depot if you're looking to learn more about this year's event.
Early Savings
Home Depot Season-Long Deals
Home Depot's Black Friday sale is starting earlier than ever this year! Black Friday deals will be available starting November 6 and running through December 2 while supplies last!
Limited Time Only
Select Home Depot Black Friday deals will be available even before November 8. You can save up to 40% off select appliances beginning November 4 and save up to $700 when you buy two or more select major appliances $498 or more. Home Depot even offers free delivery on appliance purchases of $396 or more and 12-month financing on appliance purchases of $299 or more through December 3.
There are early Black Friday deals in nearly every category Home Depot offers, from tools and home improvement to holiday decorations and smart home devices. Giant, pre-lit inflatable figures of Santa and a reindeer are down to $69 each, while the pre-lit 7.5-foot Fenwick Pine Artificial Christmas Tree drops to $79, a savings of $120, once the sale begins. You can find the Ridgid 16-gallon wet/dry vacuum now on sale for $59.88, grab Ryobi's 18V 6-tool kit at $100 off, or score the Kitchenaid Classic 4.5-quart Stand Mixer on sale for only $189.
Other deals during Home Depot's early Black Friday sale include:
- Magic Chef 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $59.99 (was $99.99)
- Hoover Windtunnel 2 Bagless Pet Vacuum for $119 (was $159)
- 27-Gallon Tough Tote for $7.98 (was $10.98)
- Nexgrill 4-burner Gas Grill for $199 (was $299)
- Samsung Stainless Steel Washer or Electric Dryer for $578 (was $899)
- 270-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $99
- Ryobi String Trimmer / Leaf Blower kit - for $88 (was $119)
Home Depot's sale doesn't officially begin until Saturday, November 6, so be sure to check back once these deals go live and visit our guide to Home Depot Black Friday deals for more information on the sale.
