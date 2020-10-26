This year's Black Friday sales will be different than most. Retailers are looking to keep their stores from getting too crowded, so rather than just offering all the best deals during the last week of November, many are moving to offer early Black Friday deals for all of November instead. Home Depot is the latest retailer to announce its early Black Friday sale, with the majority of deals now going live on November 8 in-store and November 6 online.

Home Depot's Season-Long Deals event runs through December 2, though we wouldn't recommend waiting until December to shop. With all the shipping delays and potential out-of-stock items we'll be seeing soon, earlier is definitely better than later when it comes to shopping for the holidays. We have an entire guide dedicated to Black Friday at Home Depot if you're looking to learn more about this year's event.