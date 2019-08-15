HMD Global introduced its first Nokia-branded Android smartphones in February 2017. The initial lineup included the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. A few months later, the company announced its first flagship phone, the Nokia 8.

In its first year, the company promised that all four smartphones would receive regular security updates for up to two years. The company has now decided to surpass its pledge by promising an additional year of quarterly security updates for all four phones.

The Nokia 3 will be the company's first smartphone to start receiving quarterly security updates from September 2019 until September 2020. Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 will begin receiving quarterly security patches from October 2019 until October 2020.

However, the Amazon version of the Nokia 6 that is sold in the U.S. and India will not be eligible to receive quarterly security updates after October 2019. HMD Global has also confirmed that security patch support for the Nokia 2 will conclude in November 2019.

Most Android OEMs deliver security updates to their devices only for up to two years, so the Finnish company certainly deserves credit for not just keeping its promise but also surpassing it. Nearly all Nokia-branded smartphones launched by HMD Global since last year are part of Google's Android One program, which guarantees major OS upgrades for two years and security updates for up to three years.