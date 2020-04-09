HMD Global began rolling out the Android 10 update for the mid-range Nokia 7.2 last week, keeping its promise of updating the phone to the latest version of Android between Q1 and Q2 2020. The company has now started pushing the Android 10 update for two more phones – Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.

The Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.2 is arriving as version V2.270 and comes with several new features such as a refreshed UI, system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, smart reply, additional controls for location and privacy, and the March 2020 Android security patch.

HMD Global is rolling out the update in batches, so it will take a few weeks for the rollout to be completed. The update is expected hit all Nokia 3.2 units in the following countries by April 12:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Cambodia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Georgia

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Kazakhstan

Laos

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Netherlands

Norway

Philippines

Russia

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Thailand

Ukraine

Vietnam

As for the Nokia 4.2, HMD has started pushing the update in the first wave to a total of 43 countries. The Finnish company says the rollout is expected to be completed in the following countries by April 14:

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Cambodia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France (except Orange FR)

Georgia

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malaysia

Mongolia

Morocco

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Portugal

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Thailand

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Ukraine

USA

Yemen

Just like the Nokia 3.2, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 4.2 comes with all the new Android 10 features and the March 2020 security patch. To check for the update manually, tap on Settings > System > Advanced > System update.