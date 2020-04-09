Nokia 4.2Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

HMD Global began rolling out the Android 10 update for the mid-range Nokia 7.2 last week, keeping its promise of updating the phone to the latest version of Android between Q1 and Q2 2020. The company has now started pushing the Android 10 update for two more phones – Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.

The Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.2 is arriving as version V2.270 and comes with several new features such as a refreshed UI, system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, smart reply, additional controls for location and privacy, and the March 2020 Android security patch.

HMD Global is rolling out the update in batches, so it will take a few weeks for the rollout to be completed. The update is expected hit all Nokia 3.2 units in the following countries by April 12:

  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Cambodia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • Georgia
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Kazakhstan
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Malaysia
  • Mongolia
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Russia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Thailand
  • Ukraine
  • Vietnam

As for the Nokia 4.2, HMD has started pushing the update in the first wave to a total of 43 countries. The Finnish company says the rollout is expected to be completed in the following countries by April 14:

  • Armenia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Cambodia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France (except Orange FR)
  • Georgia
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kuwait
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Malaysia
  • Mongolia
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Thailand
  • Tunisia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Ukraine
  • USA
  • Yemen

Just like the Nokia 3.2, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 4.2 comes with all the new Android 10 features and the March 2020 security patch. To check for the update manually, tap on Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

