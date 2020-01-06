Hisense may not have the same brand notoriety as a company like Samsung or LG, but in the TV space, Hisense has established itself as a top player for budget and mid-range options. During CES 2020, Hisense unveiled a ton of new televisions it has planned for the year, featuring a variety of technologies and smart platforms.

One of the more interesting options is the L5 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV projector. The L5 uses blue laser light, and as a result of this, is able to be more energy-efficient than standard LCD displays and more true-to-life colors "that exceed the standard 4K color range."

Hisense says that the blue laser light also cuts back on light dispersion, thus creating a more natural image. It's powered by Android TV, so you have out-of-the-box access to all of your favorite apps and games.