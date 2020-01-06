What you need to know
- At CES 2020, Hisense unveiled a slew of new televisions it's bringing to market.
- The company is utilizing technologies like ULED and quantum dot on some of the models.
- Hisense is making use of multiple platforms, including Roku and Android TV.
Hisense may not have the same brand notoriety as a company like Samsung or LG, but in the TV space, Hisense has established itself as a top player for budget and mid-range options. During CES 2020, Hisense unveiled a ton of new televisions it has planned for the year, featuring a variety of technologies and smart platforms.
One of the more interesting options is the L5 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV projector. The L5 uses blue laser light, and as a result of this, is able to be more energy-efficient than standard LCD displays and more true-to-life colors "that exceed the standard 4K color range."
Hisense says that the blue laser light also cuts back on light dispersion, thus creating a more natural image. It's powered by Android TV, so you have out-of-the-box access to all of your favorite apps and games.
The H9G and H8G Quantum Series televisions come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with the H9G also gaining local dimming zones. Similar to the L5, both the H9G and H8G series are powered by Android TV.
With the H65G, Hisense is touting Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual:X, and "Motion Rate Technology." There will be six screen sizes available to choose from, allowing for a variety of price points. It's also got some smarts, with it being compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Moving over to Roku TV options, Hisense's R8F Series is its first ULED-equipped 4K television running the Roku platform. You'll also get HDR10, Dolby Vision, and that Motion Rate Technology mentioned above.
The R6E3 Series drops ULED technology, but still kicks out an impressive 4K picture with DTS Studio Sound. And, if you want something more affordable, the H4G Series offers a 2K resolution in turn for a low starting price.
As for pricing and availability, here's what to look forward to:
- L5 Series — Starts at $5,999 and launches April 2020
- H9G Series — Starts at $700 and launches in April 2020
- H8G Series — Starts at $400 and launches in March 2020
- H65G Series — Starts at $270 and launches in Q2 2020
- R8F Series — Starts at $500 and is available now
- R6E3 Series — Starts at $228 and launches in 2020
- H4G Series — Starts at $115 and launches in 2020
CES 2020: The biggest news and announcements so far
Recent leak says all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 120Hz display
According to notable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will include the 120Hz display on all three models of the Galaxy S20 when it launches next month at the Unpacked event.
HTC revenue has fallen a staggering 87% since 2017
HTC's revenue has been falling steadily since 2011, and 2019 was no exception with the company earning only $333 million. That's a huge 87% drop from the over $2 billion it earned in 2017.
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
Expand the storage on your Moto G7 with these microSD cards
The prices for quality microSD cards continue to fall — meaning there's no better time to buy some extra storage for your Moto G7!