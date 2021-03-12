What you need to know
- The first CAD-based renders of the vanilla Huawei P50 have leaked.
- The P50 will feature the same egg-shaped camera bump on the back as the P50 Pro.
- Unlike the Pro model, however, the P50 will come with a flat display.
Earlier this week, popular tipster @OnLeaks leaked the first CAD-based renders of the upcoming Huawei P50 Pro, revealing a "slightly curved" 6.6-inch display and a unique camera bump at the rear. In a new post on Voice, @OnLeaks has now outed the first detailed renders of the vanilla P50.
The renders reveal the vanilla P50 will have a "more simplistic" design than the P50 Pro. It will feature a more traditional flat display, and its metal frame will also have fewer curves than the Pro model. On the back of the phone will be a massive egg-shaped camera module. The renders also suggest the phone will come with stereo speakers and an IR blaster.
As for the phone's specs, @OnLeaks claims the P50 will arrive with a 6.3-inch display featuring a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. In the camera department, the phone is expected to feature a 1-inch Sony IMX800 sensor, which should give it an edge over the best Android phones on the market right now.
Like the P50 Pro, the P50 will likely be powered by a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset. On the software front, the upcoming Huawei P50 series will reportedly run HarmonyOS right out of the box. While the P40 series was unveiled in March last year, there's no word yet on exactly when the P50 series phones will be announced.
