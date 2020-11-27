The Roborock S5 Max is one of my all-time favorite robot vacuums for a reason. While there are robot vacuums that can empty themselves, there is simply no vacuum at this price point that can navigate or clean as intelligently as a Roborock vacuum. On top of that, the Roborock S5 Max packs in a giant 290mL water tank on the back so it can mop as it vacuums, giving your floors the ultimate clean in a single sweep. Here are almost 200 of the absolute BEST Black Friday deals available The Roborock S5 Max wasn't the first robot vacuum from Roborock to feature a mop, but it was the robot vacuum that debuted the constant-pressure system and significantly larger water tank that's now used on other top-end Roborock vacuums. Constant pressure is important because it means, no matter how full or empty that water tank is, the mop is always applying a certain level of pressure to the floor in order to mop up as much dirt and grime as possible. Previous designs worked best when the weight of a full water tank pressed harder on the floor but performed worse as the tank emptied. In addition to constant pressure, the massive water tank on the back won't need to be refilled after every cleaning. That's always a great thing when you just want to get the house mopped but might not be at home to check the water level. Roborock also packed in an electronic pump that can be controlled via the Roborock app — so if you know you've got extra-messy floors, it's a simple button press to apply additional water to the pad during mopping.

The electronic pump control comes in handy particularly if your home has multiple types of hard floors, as you can specify how much water to use in each room of the house. That's great for homes that have a mix of tile, cork, or wood as you may not want to use the same amount of water on each flooring type to keep it from getting damaged. The Roborock app makes it possible to denote no-mop sections on your map, as well as the usual no-go zones and virtual barriers. That's great if your home is like mine and has several area rugs that really shouldn't be mopped. No-mop zones are only active in the app when the vacuum detects the mopping pad is attached so you won't have to worry about it skipping these areas if you're Roborock is just going on a vacuuming run around the home.