One UI 2.0 brings a host of new features, including an enhanced system-wide dark mode, new navigation gestures, welcome changes to usability, better accessibility controls, and so much more:

The flagships are usually the first to receive the updates, with the Galaxy Note 10 series and the S20 series making the switch to the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 build in December and January. Samsung is now updating its mid-range phones in the Galaxy A series to One UI 2.0, with the rollout scheduled to run through the next three months.

Samsung introduced One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 at the end of last year, offering exciting new features and a more modern interface. Because of the sheer breadth of devices on offer around the globe, Samsung takes several months to roll out platform updates to its entire portfolio.

Samsung rolls out updates in phases, and as such not all phones across the globe receive updates at the same time. That's particularly true for unlocked versions in the U.S., which usually take a few extra weeks to get the same update over the carrier variants.

List of Samsung phones already updated to One UI 2.0 (Android 10)

Samsung kicked off the One UI 2.0 beta at the end of last year, with the stable build rolling out in January. Here's the list of Samsung phones that have already made the switch to One UI 2.0 based on Android 10:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: January

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: January

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G: January

Samsung Galaxy S10e: January

Samsung Galaxy S10: January

Samsung Galaxy S10+: January

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: January

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: January

Samsung Galaxy S9: February

Samsung Galaxy S9+: February

Samsung Galaxy Fold: March

Samsung Galaxy A30: February

Samsung Galaxy A40: March

Samsung Galaxy A40s: February

Samsung Galaxy A50: March

Samsung Galaxy A50s: February

Samsung Galaxy A80: March

Samsung Galaxy M20: December

Samsung Galaxy M30: December

Samsung Galaxy M30s: March

Samsung Galaxy M40: March

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018): March

Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s: Rollout started (April)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Rollout started (April)

List of Samsung phones waiting to get One UI 2.0 (Android 10) update

Samsung is set to update a lot of budget and mid-range phones in the Galaxy A, Galaxy J, and Galaxy M series to One UI 2.0 over the next three months. I'm using the update schedule posted by Samsung India and Samsung Middle East as basis for the timelines quoted below.

Most of the phones listed below are limited to these regions, so the timeline should give you a decent estimate as to when your phone will get the One UI 2.0 update based on Android 10:

Samsung Galaxy A6: May 2020

Samsung Galaxy A6+: May 2020

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star: May 2020

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018): May 2020

Samsung Galaxy A10: May 2020 (already live in select markets)

Samsung Galaxy A10s: May 2020 (already live in select markets)

Samsung Galaxy A20: May 2020 (already live in select markets)

Samsung Galaxy A20s: June 2020

Samsung Galaxy A30s: May 2020 (already live in select markets)

Samsung Galaxy A70: May 2020 (already live in select markets)

Samsung Galaxy A70s: May 2020 (already live in select markets)

Samsung Galaxy J6: June 2020

Samsung Galaxy J6+: July 2020

Samsung Galaxy J7: July 2020

Samsung Galaxy J8: July 2020

Samsung Galaxy On8: July 2020

Samsung Galaxy M10s: June 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5: July 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: August 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019): August 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5: September 2020

As was the case with the Android 9.0 Pie update, it looks like Samsung is updating its tablets at the end. The Tab S4 10.5 is scheduled to receive the update sometime in July, with the Tab S5e and Tab A a month after that.

Already running One UI 2 on your Samsung phone? Share your favorite features in the comments below.