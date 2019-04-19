Shared on Chinese social network Weibo, we can see exactly what the Galaxy Fold looks like inside. It's pretty impressive to see just what makes the Galaxy Fold tick, and to not much surprise, the person that disassembled the Fold shows that repairability for the phone will likely be a nightmare.

The Galaxy Fold is one of the most technologically impressive phones we've seen in quite some time, and even though it hasn't even officially launched yet, someone's already managed to completely disassemble the thing.

The hinge is one of the most important components of the Galaxy Fold, and if it's not realigned exactly the way it should be, it can very easily damage the inner display. It's also reported that that inner display is very easy to remove, being soft "like rubber", but the outer glass display actually cracked during this process. These photos also give us a look at the two differently-shaped batteries and ribbon cables that connect the two main parts of the phone.

While we certainly don't advise anyone that buys a Galaxy Fold to go off and do this to their own device, it is cool that someone decided to be brave enough and attempt this in the first place.

