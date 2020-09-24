What you need to know
- Leaked retail packaging gives us a good look at Google's upcoming Nest Audio and Chromecast with Google TV.
- The Nest Audio will retail for $99 and has a taller profile than the Google Home.
- Chromecast with Google TV is said to retail for $49, and it will feature a remote.
- Both products will be officially announced on September 30.
Google is set to unveil the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 on September 30, and alongside the new phones, we're also going to see a new smart speaker dubbed Nest Audio and a new Chromecast device that will be called Chromecast with Google TV.
Google showed off a render of the Nest Audio in blue a few months ago, and we got another look at two new color options — chalk and charcoal — last week. Today's leak is from Walmart (via 9to5Gogole) and gives us a good look at the packaging of the device.
The Nest Audio measures 6.89 x 4.88 x 3.07 inches, making it taller than the Google Home. The packaging itself is similar to what we've seen from Google products in the past, and a Lowe's listing spotted by Roland Quandt (which has been taken down) for the Nest Audio suggests the smart speaker will launch for $99 in the U.S.
Then there's the new Chromecast dongle, the Chromecast with Google TV. A customer was able to buy the product and shared a video of the packaging on Reddit:
(sound off) new chromecast? from r/googlehome
The packaging suggests the product will be just called the Google Chromecast, and what's interesting about this particular dongle is that it will come with a bundled remote, the Google Chromecast Voice Remote. Leaks point to the Chromecast debuting for $49, and with under a week to go, we don't have to wait long to find out more about either product.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Xbox Series X, PS5 fiascos show the problem with digital age preorders
We might be looking at a new normal when it comes to ordering tech in the digital age. Thanks to a lack of transparency from retailers and manufacturers, it's all going to be confusing.
Review: Spelunky 2 is an incredible follow-up to the classic original
When Spelunky launched in 2008, fans quickly flocked to the roguelike, and it was crowned one of the best games in its genre. More than a decade later, Mossmouth is back with its sequel, and it's a stellar venture.
When will my phone get Android 11?
There's a lot to look forward to with Android 11, but when will your phone actually get it? Here's everything we know!
Best Ethernet adapters for your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick
If you've been having trouble with Wi-Fi on your streaming stick, an Ethernet adapter may be a good investment. A wired connection avoids any signal interference or competition for bandwidth and gives your cast or stream priority access to data. Some adapters simply do just that, while others take advantage of the direct access to your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick to add other useful...