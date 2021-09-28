Amazon announced quite a bit at its September 2021 hardware event. We got a brand-new Echo display, new AI features, and even a robot that looks like it'll be a lot of fun to keep around the house. Amazon is clearly eyeing to rule the household with a bevy of device types that aim to keep you safe and connected. Last year's event saw the introduction of several new Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, and Amazon's foray into gaming with Amazon Luna. This year's even may not have had as much hardware, but what we did get was quite impressive. Not every device is available for preorder just yet, but you can sign up to get updates on when those devices will be available. And given how popular some of these devices are, you should sign up fast before space runs out! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Echo Show 15

The new Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display from Amazon, which doubles as a digital photo frame that you can mount on your wall. It comes with Amazon's new Alexa widgets to better keep track of tasks around the house. It's powered by the new AZ2 Neural Edge processor that enables an optional Visual ID feature. This way, it will show contextual information based on the family members it recognizes. Amazon also announced new AI advancements, with custom events based on sound and visual data. This way, devices can detect certain noises like the beeping of an appliance or inform you if you left the garage door open. Advancements like these could give it a leg up over many of the best smart displays from other companies.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Ring Always Home Cam

This technically isn't a new announcement, but Amazon is finally opening up invites for those interested in buying its new Always Home Cam drone. It features a 2K camera for capturing video around the house and can fly for a few minutes at a time before returning to its charging station. If you've ever wanted a security drone flying around your house, you don't want to miss out on this. Sign-ups are now open for U.S. residents only.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Amazon Glow

Amazon Glow is the ideal video calling device for kids. Thanks to its unique down-firing projector, your children and loved ones can engage together like never before, playing games, reading books, and completing puzzles together. The Amazon Glow is among the few kids-related updates announced at Amazon's event, including the new voice assistant from Disney that will let kids interact with their favorite Disney characters through Alexa devices, and new additions to Amazon Kids+ like LEGO Monkie Kid and the new Super Spy Ryan game.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Halo View

The Halo View takes the first-generation Amazon Halo fitness band and puts an AMOLED display on it, giving users instant access to health data without needing to pull out their phone. For added privacy, there's no microphone on the band like the orignal Halo had. Amazon promises one week of battery life, which isn't bad, although it's on the lower-end when compared to the best fitness trackers on the market today. You can't preorder Halo View yet, but when you can, it will retail for $80.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon's Smart Thermostat is an Energy Star-certified device with a simple design that works "reliably with most existing 24V HVAC systems." Thanks to Alexa, it will automatically adjust your home temperature to suit your preferences when you're home or while you're away, and you can set up routines so that it will change whenever you say things like "Good morning" or "Good night." The Amazon Smart Thermostat is available for preorder now for just $59 or even lower depending on utility rebates.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Ring Alarm Pro

Amazon's latest base station offers enhanced security features thanks to the built-in TrueMesh eero Wi-Fi 6 router for reliable connectivity. Owners can also receive optional professional monitoring with Ring Virtual Security Guard, a subscription service that hands-off monitoring your video feeds to a professional security company. This would be ideal for when you're sleeping or when the family is away on vacation.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Blink Video Doorbell

In addition to Ring, Amazon also has another company, Blink, which offers smart video cameras that can be placed around the house. Now, Blink is launching its first video doorbell, which can be wired or battery-powered. When on battery power, the Blink Video Doorbell can last up to two years when used along with the Sync Module 2, which will also provide local storage with a USB drive. Blink also introduced a new Floodlight Camera as well as a new solar-powered mount for the Blink Outdoor camera. The Blink Video Doorbell is available for preorder now for $50.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event 2021: Amazon Astro

Not to be confused with the popular PS5 character from Astro's Playroom, the new Amazon Astro is a robot — yes, a robot — that can roam around and monitor your home. It features a large display with expressive eyes that can also display its current task. It can even be used for video calling and can move around the house intelligently to find you if it needs to, which is helpful particularly when paired with the new Alexa Together service, which will be available soon on Astro. The new Amazon R2-D2 Astro can be preordered through Amazon's Day 1 program for $999, and it will retail for $1,450 when it's more widely available. That said, you should sign up now!