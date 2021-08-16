The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the latest folding phones from Samsung. From the looks of it, these phones should do well to keep Samsung at the top of the best folding phone list for a while. However, these are expensive phones, and keeping them protected is a priority to keep your investment safe. Samsung knows this and offers some tremendous first-party Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases and accessories.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cases and Accessories

Fits the mold : Silicone Cover Samsung's Silicone Cover is an excellent everyday case option for your new Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's been meticulously molded to fit the phone perfectly so it offers excellent protection, grip, and fit. Plus, it will help protect both the front and back of the phone. You can get the Silicone Cover in white, black, and green. $40 at Samsung Standing for attention : Leather Flip Stand Cover The Leather Flip Stand Cover is crafted from high-quality leather to perfectly fit your Galaxy Z Fold 3. It offers all-around protection, even for the hinge when your phone is closed. The strap on the back of the case can rotate so you can prop the front cover on it and stand the phone up for easy viewing. You can get the Leather Flip Stand Cover in black, green, and camel. $90 at Samsung Genuine protection : Leather Cover If you want the feel of leather but don't want a folio-style case, then the Leather Cover will fit your needs perfectly. Made from genuine leather, this case offers protection for the front and back of your Galaxy Z Fold 3 while hugging all of the phone's curves. Like any good quality leather, this case will only get better with time. The Leather Cover comes in black, green, and camel. $80 at Samsung Tough outer shell : Aramid Cover The Aramid Cover is not only thin and lightweight, but it can also offer exquisite protection. This case is the perfect option for your Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you want to keep it protected but want to add as little bulk as possible. It has a two-piece design to precisely wrap around the phone's edges and cover the front and back of the device to ensure it is safe from drops. $70 at Samsung Keep it together : Flip Cover with S Pen If you are excited about the prospect of using your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 as a note-taking device and want to be sure you keep your phone protected, then you'll love the new Flip Cover with S Pen. Not only does this case give your phone 360-degree protection, but it also provides a place to store your S Pen Fold Edition. This lets you keep your pen handy so that when inspiration strikes, you'll be ready. $80 at Samsung Power of the pen : S Pen Fold Edition The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's first folding phone to support its popular S Pen. However, if you want to take advantage of this feature, you'll need the S Pen Fold Edition. Its specially designed tip helps to keep your screen from being damaged while you write on it. When you are done taking notes or drawing your next masterpiece, keep the pen in its handy silicone carrying case. $50 at Samsung The can be only one : S Pen Pro If you want to jump from your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 to your Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, the S Pen Pro is the one to rule them all. The S Pen Pro brings features like Air Actions and adds on Smart Select to share clippings between your devices. Just flip the switch when you want to go from your glass screens to your folding screen and never miss a beat. $100 at Samsung

Best options to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 3 safe

Just as the Galaxy Z Fold has evolved with each version, so have Samsung's case options. With more choices than ever in both materials and features, there's a first-party choice for everyone. Whether you want leather or silicone, a stand to prop up your phone, or ultra-thin Aramid for protection, Samsung has you covered. Plus, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first of its kind to support the S Pen. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with one in the box, but you do have options if you want one.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cases

Strap in : Silicone Cover with Strap Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 Silicone Cover with Strap is a perfect companion for your new phone. It brings all-around protection to the device and a splash of contrasting color thanks to the built-in strap. The strap not only looks great but also acts as a handle to allow for better grip while you are using the phone. The Silicone Cover with Strap comes in navy and white. $40 at Samsung Put a ring on it : Silicone Cover with Ring The Silicone Cover with Ring offers excellent protection for your Galaxy Z Flip 3 from front to back. Thanks to the molded silicone, it envelopes your phone in soft, grippy material to keep it safe from bumps and drops. There's also a ring built into the case so you can prop it up or just get a better hold on it. You can get the Silicone Cover with Ring in black, green, lavender, coral, navy, or olive. $40 at Samsung Premium protection : Leather Cover If you want to add to your Galaxy Z Flip 3's already premium feel, then Samsung's Leather Cover will fit the bill perfectly. Made from genuine leather, this case will ensure your phone is kept safe from any accidental drops. Since the case was molded to fit the phone to the T, you'll hardly know it's on your phone — except for the softness of the leather. You can get the Leather Cover in black, green, or mustard. $80 at Samsung Show off : Clear Cover with Ring This year's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in so many great colors that you may not want to hide the one you pick. In that instaance, the Clear Cover with Ring will suit your phone perfectly. You'll be able to keep your phone looking brand new and still be able to show off your and your phone's style. With the addition of the built-in ring, you will always be able to keep a good hold on your phone. $30 at Samsung Ultra-thin, ultra-tough : Aramid Cover If you are all about keeping bulk to a minimum, then the Aramid Cover for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is exactly the case for you. This ultra-thin and lightweight cover will not only keep your new phone safe from damage, but you'll barely know your phone has a case on it thanks to its precision molded design. With the soft-touch finish, when you do notice the case, it's going to feel great. $70 at Samsung

Don't flip out, project your Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great-looking phone, and, of course, you want to keep it that way. With its slim form-factor to the great new color selections, Samsung gives owners a lot of choices to keep it safe. The new Silicone Covers with Strap or Ring are fun new options to both protect and give your case some added flair — there's even a clear option to show off your choice of phone color. If you want to go premium, you can pick up a leather or Aramid case to go complete luxury.

