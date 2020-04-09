If your kids' school is closed for an extended period of time, you're probably wondering how you're going to keep your child educated and entertained while they're stuck inside for the next several weeks. Thankfully, Reading Eggs is offering a 30-day free trial to help your kids continue their learning at home during this unusual period of social distancing.

You don't need to enter your credit card details to sign up, either, so you can try it out risk-free. It usually costs $10 a month, so it's well worth making use of this free trial and it's up to you if you want to subscribe for longer after your free period ends.

Ages 2-13 Reading Eggs School may be closed, but that's no excuse for letting learning fall by the wayside! Reading Eggs is an award-winning reading program for kids aged 2 to 13 with lessons to match your child's age and ability. Use the free 2-week trial to check it out. Free See at Reading Eggs

You might have guessed its main focus from its name, but Reading Eggs is focused on helping your kids better their literacy and comprehension. It offers award-winning reading programs for kids aged 2 to 13 that are proven to improve a child's reading ability within weeks.

Its Reading Eggs Junior program focuses on the youngest users, ages 2 to 4, and helps them get to grips with the alphabet and phonics. Reading Eggs takes kids aged 3 to 7 and helps them read and further develop their vocabulary with Reading Eggspress keeping kids 7 to 13 engaged and building their reading confidence with key literacy skills that will help them succeed in school.

Reading Eggs has a bunch of lessons and activities tailored to your child's age and ability with fun characters, songs and animations make learning to read fun. Progress is gamified too, so your kids will be incentivized to continue taking on more advanced lessons. There are detailed reports for parents so you can keep track of their progress easily. Your membership also includes access to Mathseeds, Reading Eggs' sister-service that nurtures an early love of math with yet more lessons and activities.

You can access Reading Eggs via the web as well as on mobile apps for iOS and Android so kids can learn on pretty much any device. The limited-time free trial for parents grants 30 days of free access with no credit card necessary. If you choose to sign up beyond your first month, the best value is found on the $59 annual plan or you can pay monthly at $9.95. Sign up, and you'll be joining another 10 million+ users already using Reading Eggs.