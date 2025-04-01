Gemini could be the next Google service reimagined for kids

What you need to know

Code references in the Google app for Android hint that Google could be working on a kid-friendly Gemini version.

Google already has guardrails in place for teens using Gemini.

These hints appear as Google rolls out new kid-friendly features, like Google Wallet for kids.

Google has been steadily rolling out new and improved versions of kid and parent-friendly features, including a fresh look for Family Link. The next Google service to get an experience optimized for children might be Gemini, the company's AI chatbot. According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, multiple code strings referenced a version of Gemini made for kids.

The code strings were spotted in version 16.12.39 of the Google app for Android, which is where new Gemini features often appear before making their way to the Gemini app. The references include mentions of a welcome screen for kid users, as well as descriptions of key features. You can view the full code strings below:

<string name="assistant_scrappy_welcome_screen_title_for_kid_users">Switch to Gemini from Google Assistant</string> <string name="assistant_welcome_screen_description_for_kid_users">Create stories, ask questions, get homework help, and more.</string> <string name="assistant_welcome_screen_footer_for_kid_users">Google <a href=%1$s>Terms</a> apply. Google will process your data as described in the <a href=%2$s>Google Privacy Policy</a> and the <a href=%3$s>Gemini Apps Privacy Notice</a>. <b>Gemini isn&#8217;t human and can make mistakes, including about people, so double-check it.</b></string> <string name="assistant_welcome_screen_title_for_kid_users">Meet Gemini, Google’s AI for everyone</string>

In particular, one string lists the description of Gemini for kids as helping them "Create stories, get homework help, and more." The strings also include standard notices that Gemini can make mistakes, and that kids' data will be processed per Google's privacy policy and Gemini's Apps Privacy Notice.

Although Gemini can already help kids with things like homework, it's likely that a future "Gemini for kids" version could include more guardrails and an experience tailored to children. Currently, Google already has certain safeguards in place for younger users, as explained in its Gemini policy guidelines.

"For teens, we enforce even stricter content policies and default protections to help prevent age-inappropriate content, such as content related to illegal or age-gated substances," Google says. "Teens are automatically onboarded to Gemini with a helpful video that shares simple tips for using AI responsibly."

It's also possible that a "Gemini for kids" experience could be optimized for younger children than teens. For now, details are slim, as Google hasn't confirmed plans for a kid-friendly version of Gemini. However, it's worth noting that the company has rolled out many child-friendly features of late, including Google Wallet for kids.

Before that, Google and Samsung collaborated to make the Galaxy Watch for Kids experience. On a similar note, Google sells the Fitbit Ace LTE, a kid-friendly smartwatch.

As such, it wouldn't be a surprise for Google to make a version of Gemini just for kids.