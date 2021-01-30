Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial on its website. However, there is a section on HBO Max full of free-to-watch content that you don't even need an account to stream. Plus, there are still a few methods of accessing HBO Max's entire library of content for free through other avenues like as a Hulu add-on or with AT&T TV.

HBO Max is quickly becoming an essential service for streamers and cord-cutters. Along with a myriad of popular HBO shows and films such as True Blood, Sex and the City, Euphoria, and Game of Thrones, the service brings in content from brands like Crunchyroll, DC Comics, Studio Ghibli, Sesame Workshop, TCM, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim. There's also a wide selection of HBO Max originals to discover including Search Party, The Flight Attendant, Doom Patrol, and Raised By Wolves.

One of the biggest benefits of being an HBO Max subscriber is the chance to stream new movies on the same day as their theatrical debut. On top of all the shows and movies which are added on a regular basis, nearly every month in 2021 you'll be able to watch a new film on HBO Max at the same time as it heads to theaters. Wonder Woman 1984 broke the mold when it was released onto HBO Max on the same day as its debut in theaters; these releases also seem to be why HBO Max no longer offers a free trial on its website.

What movies are coming to HBO Max in 2021?

While various shows and movies are constantly being added to HBO Max multiple times per week, over the course of 2021 HBO Max will also release many of Warner Brothers' latest films on the same day as they debut in theaters. These films are only available for 30 days after the premiere and then will be removed from the service.

Movies being released on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously include:

The Little Things : January 21

: January 21 Judas and the Black Messiah : February 12

: February 12 Tom & Jerry : February 26

: February 26 Godzilla vs. Kong : March 31

: March 31 Mortal Kombat : April 16

: April 16 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It : June 4

: June 4 In The Heights : June 18

: June 18 Space Jam: A New Legacy : July 16

: July 16 The Suicide Squad : August 6

: August 6 Malignant : September 10

: September 10 The Many Saints of Newark : September 24

: September 24 Dune : October 1

: October 1 King Richard : November 19

: November 19 The Matrix 4: December 22

Will there be another HBO Max free trial?

With new movies being released almost every month during 2021 on HBO Max, it's unlikely that we'll see a free trial again anytime this year. However, there are a few ways you can try out HBO Max for free — namely, through Hulu or by signing up for AT&T TV.

Hulu members can sign up for a free 7-day HBO Max trial as a premium add-on to their subscription. This is available for members on both the base plans as well as Hulu with Live TV. After the free trial, HBO Max will renew at its regular price of $14.99 per month unless you decide to cancel your subscription. Hulu makes it simple to end your subscription at any moment via your account settings.

Another way to get into HBO Max for free is through AT&T TV. This cable service includes a few great bonuses when you sign up for its Choice, Ultimate, or Premiere packages, such as a free year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass.

How long was the HBO Max free trial?

HBO Max originally offered a free 7-day trial for new members on its website between its launch in May 2020 and the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in December 2020. While it's not likely we'll see another free trial pop up on its website, there are a few ways to check out HBO Max original series for free or even to save on the price of your membership.

Are there any HBO Max deals?

The best deal available on HBO Max right now is attached to its 6-month plan. While HBO Max normally costs $15 per month, you can purchase a 6-month membership for just $69.99 today. That saves you more than 20% off what the subscription normally costs, though this deal is only available through March 1, 2021.

What plan options are currently offered for HBO Max?

There are two ways to pay for HBO Max right now. Monthly, the service costs $14.99 and is a recurring payment that's charged to your payment method every month unless you decide to end your subscription. However, in December 2020 HBO Max unveiled a 6-month plan that costs only $69.99. This plan is only available through the beginning of March and saves you $20 off the cost of six months purchased separately.

Unlike other streaming services that have different plans featuring different content, HBO Max only has one tier and your subscription unlocks access to everything on the service.

You can get 7 days free from Hulu

Though HBO Max doesn't offer a free trial on its website, there is a way you can score seven days for free at Hulu. This offer is only available to Hulu subscribers, so you must have a Hulu account first before you can sign up for this free HBO Max trial. Simply add HBO Max as a premium channel and you'll gain access for free for the first seven days. After that time, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $14.99 monthly unless you cancel your membership.

Hulu has a number of premium channels you can add to your subscription that each unlocks a world of new content. Signing up for HBO Max and other channels through Hulu actually helps you consolidate monthly bills too so you only worry about one payment rather than several.