Last week, Niantic, the company famous for Pokemon Go, released its next soon to be hit game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It even launched a day early on June 20 for all of us anxious to enter the wizarding world with our phones.

Initially, Wizards Unite launched in the U.S. and UK, but international fans didn't have to wait for long because Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now officially live in 130 countries. Whether you live in Albania, Brazil, Hong Kong, Zambia, or one of the many other supported countries, you can now start searching for foundables.

For the uninitiated, Wizards Unite takes place in the wizarding world where a calamity has caused magical items to appear in the real world. These foundables range from magical artifacts, creatures, people, and memories. You start out as a new member of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force where it's your job to search out and return the foundables while casting spells and stopping by inns to refill your magic.