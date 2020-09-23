GSMA has postponed MWC until late June 2021

What you need to know
- The GSMA has decided to reschedule MWC 2021 due to COVID-19.
- The Mobile World Congress will now be held between 28 June – 1 July 2021.
- It was previously planned to take place in the first week of March 2021.
The GSM Association (GSMA) today announced that it has decided to postpone MWC 2021 Barcelona "to contend with external circumstances related to COVID-19." MWC 2021 Barcelona will now precede MWC 2021 Shanghai.
The GSMA says the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 2021 will be held between 28 June – 1 July. It was earlier scheduled to take place in the first week of March. While MWC 2021 Barcelona has been postponed to June, MWC 2021 Shanghai will now take place from 23 – 25 February 2021.
Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA, said in a statement:
With a continuously changing global outlook and following consultation with our board and membership and our top exhibitors, we have taken the careful decision to reschedule MWC21 Shanghai in February, and MWC21 Barcelona in June. The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and the people of Barcelona are of paramount importance.
The GSMA believes that the rescheduling will allow it to hold the event safely, despite the pandemic. As confirmed earlier this year, MWC 2021 will have virtual elements too.
MWC 2020 was among the first major trade shows to have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the GSMA actually announced that the show was being canceled, several companies had already decided to forgo attending MWC 2020, keeping in mind the health and safety of their employees.
