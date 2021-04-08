The UEFA Europa League returns today as La Liga 's Granada CF host Premier League giants Manchester United in this quarter-final clash. Don't miss a moment with our Granada vs Man United live stream guide.

This is Granada's first European campaign in their 90-year history and the Nazaríes will be wanting to make the most of the home-field advantage in this quarter-final first-leg clash.

Diego Martínez's side finished second in a group containing PSV, PAOK, and Omonia in order to progress to the knockout stages and have seen off stiff competition from Napoli and Molde in order to reach the quarter-finals at the first time of asking.

Today's opponents Manchester United are no strangers to the latter stages of the Europa League having reached the semi-finals last season.

The Red Devils dropped into this year's Europa League competition at the round of 32 after failing to escape their Champions League group. Victories over Real Sociedad and AC Milan secured their Europa League quarter-final spot.

Up until their FA Cup exit at the hands of Leicester, Man United had gone 14 games unbeaten in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men bounced back from that defeat with a spirited 2-1 win at Brighton in their last outing, coming from behind to secure the three points and maintain their second-place spot in the Premier League.

Granada sit in ninth place in La Liga currently and are not carrying such momentum. They enter today's match on the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, including a 3-0 hammering last weekend at home to Villarreal.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Europa League clash between Granada and Manchester United with our guide below.

Granada vs Man United: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg game is being played at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium in Granada.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, April 8. That makes it an 8pm kick-off in the UK and a 4pm EST / 1pm PST kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch Granada vs Man United online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Kick-off for this game is at 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch Granada vs Man United live in the UK

The Granada vs Man United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Granada vs Man United live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Granada vs Man United without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Europa League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Granada vs Man United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Granada vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Friday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Europa League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch AC Milan vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Granada vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Granada vs Man United. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN