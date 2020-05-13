Jabra's official eBay store has the Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds on sale for $139.99 refurbished. These are in "Like New" condition and come with a 180-day warranty from Jabra. New versions of these earbuds sell for $200 at retailers like Best Buy.
This price is even less expensive than the regular Jabra Elite 75t, which go for around $180. Although you can find them going for just $99.99 refurbished by Jabra through Newegg. Check out how the Elite 75t compare to the Elite Active 75t, and decide for yourself which one you should go for.
Super affordable
Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds refurbished
Sold by official Jabra eBay store. Have secure fit for active users. IP57 rated for dust and water resistance, including sweat resistance. Have a 7.5-hour battery life with 28 hours total using charging case. Covered by 180-day warranty from Jabra.
$139.99
$200.00 $60 off
The Elite Active 75t earbuds are powerful, feature-rich earbuds. They have Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which improves power efficiency and keeps your audio from getting interupted. The earbuds are also extremely durable with an IP57 rating that makes them resistant to dust and water, including sweat. That's why they're called "Active," after all. Take these earbuds to the gym and you'll be able to use them through any workout.
You won't have to worry about the battery life either. The earbuds last for up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, and they come with a charging case that can give you up to 28 hours total before you ever have to plug in. The earbuds will also fit securely in your ears so you don't have to worry about them falling out while you're running or walking or doing other workouts.
Use the earbud controls to play or pause your music, answer and end phone calls, switch tracks, and more. The earbuds use a stereo design with 6mm drivers that provide powerful sound. The stereo design means you can use either the right earbud by itself or both earbuds, but the left one depends on the right one so it can't be used individually.
