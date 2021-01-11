The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been around for a couple of months now, but deals on it have been few and far between. You can save a whole heckofa lot on it right now, though, thanks to Samsung's trade-in program. Get a brand new unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone for just $299.99 total thanks to a $100 off instant credit and another $600 instant credit with an eligible trade in. The phone's regular price is $1,000 and the best price around right now is on Amazon where you can find it going for around $800, which is still an enormous cost compared to Samsung's deal today.

Not every eligible phone will net you $600 off, but you'll still get at least $250 even on the older phones you want to trade in.

Upgrade and Save Samsung Galaxy Note 20 128GB unlocked Android smartphone You get an instant $100 off the price and can save up to $600 off via the trade in, giving you the phone for a grand total of $300. Works with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and others. Choose from Bronze, Green, Gray, or Red depending on your carrier. $299.99 $1000.00 $700 off See at Samsung

Read our review of the Galaxy Note 20. We gave it 4 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. Hayato Huseman said, "the phone still feels extremely well-made, and that lower refresh rate brings with it some superb battery life. It may actually be one of the best Android phones available today."

The Note 20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile platform and has a 3.09GHz octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It includes 5G speeds, a 6.7-inch Infinity-O 2340 x 1080 Super AMOLED+ display, and fingerprint ID.

Use the S Pen to turn your phone into a mini computer. Use it for creative purposes, gaming, work, taking notes during meetings, and more. The phone has an intelligent battery that is adaptive to your power use and will last for a very long time. It also has a super fast charge so you can get a burst of battery power that'll last long enough for you to finish your work. You can even use the battery to share power with other Samsung devices like the Galaxu Buds Live earbuds or the Galaxy Watch 3.