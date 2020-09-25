The Roborock S5 robot vacuum cleaner and mop drops down to $359.99 when you use code ROBOROCKS5 during checkout. The codes on both the black and white versions of the robot vacuum. The S5 is going for $480 without the code, and today's drop matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It's a price this vacuum has only hit once directly and more often than not needs a code to achieve.

The S5 has been replaced by more modern models like the S6 MaxV and S6 Pure, so chances are this may be one of the last deals we see on this robot vacuum. It's still a really good device and the S6 versions will never reach a price this low. Grab it while you can.

Great discount Roborock S5 robot vacuum cleaner and mop Maps your home, plans its own routes, and responds to scheduling. Has self-recharge when battery gets low and sensors to help it avoid falling down the stairs or scratching furniture. Includes mopping functionality and has 1-year warranty. $359.99 $480.00 $120 off See at Amazon With coupon: ROBOROCKS5

The Roborock S5 is more advanced than your typical robot vacuum. It even includes an award-winning navigation system. It's smart enough that it can actually map your home, learn the most efficient way to clean it, and then not stop until the job is done. It will plan its own routes and adapt to your furniture and other things. You can then schedule when exactly you want the Roborock to clean and it will follow your orders.

Anything lower than two centimeters can be crossed over by the S5, and it can avoid bumping into your furniture thanks to its sensor setup. The sensors keep it from scratching stuff up, but they also help keep the robot vacuum from getting stuck against obstacles or falling down the stairs.

You can sweep and mop at the same time. The robot vacuum will sweep to increase wind utilization and draw dust into the dustbin. Then the mopping system will work without leaving any streaks or stains.

Download the Mi Home app on iOS or Android to control the Roborock. This is how you set the schedules, but you can also save multiple maps, set no-go zones, and put the robot vacuum to work cleaning specific zones or specific spots that just need a little extra work. The Roborock S5 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so if you've already connected it to your Wi-Fi network you can also add it to your smart home and control it with your voice.

The robot vacuum's 5200mAh battery is large enough for it to clean up to 150 minutes without interuption. It's also smart enough to detect when its own battery is low, return to its dock to charge up, and then keep going to finish the job it started. It's backed by a one-year warranty.