What you need to know
- OnePlus is running new discounts on the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
- The OnePlus 7T is down from $599 to just $499.
- There's also a discount of up to $170 on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
OnePlus broke into the smartphone market by positioning its phones as 'flagship killers.' That's meant that the Chinese company's phones have always had some of the best bang for buck you can get. They're an incredible deal to begin with, but OnePlus is, for a limited time, reducing the barrier of entry for a flagship smartphone experience even more.
The OnePlus 7T, which we termed "the best of Android for under $600," is now even cheaper and will only cost you $499. That's $100 less than its usual selling price of $599.
That'll net you a phone running Android 10 and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+. Even better, it's got the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 4, alongside support for HDR 10. Round back, you'll find a triple-camera array, with a 48MP primary sensor bolstered by ultrawide and telephoto lenses.
You can get an even better deal on the slightly older OnePlus 7 Pro — naturally, it earned the title of "the best Android phone under $700". You can get the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model for $499 — that's a discount of $170 — while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is now available for $549, a saving of $150. For that money, you get a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 855 and pretty much the same rear cameras and other specs as the OnePlus 7T.
Where the OnePlus 7 Pro really shines, though, is its screen. The older phone earns its 'Pro' credentials with the use of a 3120 x 1440p display that's also bezel-less, by the way. In order to achieve that, the phone's front camera's been moved to a retractable pop-up module. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, sports a more standard 2400 x 1080p display with a tiny notch for the front camera.
You can grab the OnePlus 7T at the discounted price here, while the OnePlus 7 Pros are available here. These are limited time offers, of course, so if you're interested in these flagship killers, get them while you can.
OnePlus' latest and greatest
OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro
A great deal on a couple of great phones
If you want the latest model with the most processing power, grab the OnePlus 7T. If you're okay with a slightly older model, but want a higher resolution, bezel-less display with one of those fancy pop-up cameras, the OnePlus 7 Pro might be more up your alley. You really can't go wrong with either of them.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google launches first Android 11 Developer Preview for Pixel phones
The first developer preview for Android 11 is here with enhancements for 5G, support for hole-punch and waterfall screens, call-screening APIs, enhanced privacy features, and more.
World War Z developers Saber Interactive acquired by Embracer Group
Saber Interactive, the developers of World War Z and multiple Nintendo Switch ports, have been acquired by Embracer Group. Embracer Group was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB, the parent company of several publishers and studios, including THQ Nordic.
Huawei's lawsuit calling the U.S. ban 'unconstitutional' has been dismissed
In 2019 Huawei sued the U.S. over blocking it from selling telecom equipment to the government and its contractors. On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, citing that contracting with the government is a privilege, not a constitutionally protected right.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!