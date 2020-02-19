OnePlus broke into the smartphone market by positioning its phones as 'flagship killers.' That's meant that the Chinese company's phones have always had some of the best bang for buck you can get. They're an incredible deal to begin with, but OnePlus is, for a limited time, reducing the barrier of entry for a flagship smartphone experience even more.

The OnePlus 7T, which we termed "the best of Android for under $600," is now even cheaper and will only cost you $499. That's $100 less than its usual selling price of $599.

That'll net you a phone running Android 10 and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+. Even better, it's got the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 4, alongside support for HDR 10. Round back, you'll find a triple-camera array, with a 48MP primary sensor bolstered by ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

You can get an even better deal on the slightly older OnePlus 7 Pro — naturally, it earned the title of "the best Android phone under $700". You can get the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model for $499 — that's a discount of $170 — while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is now available for $549, a saving of $150. For that money, you get a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 855 and pretty much the same rear cameras and other specs as the OnePlus 7T.

Where the OnePlus 7 Pro really shines, though, is its screen. The older phone earns its 'Pro' credentials with the use of a 3120 x 1440p display that's also bezel-less, by the way. In order to achieve that, the phone's front camera's been moved to a retractable pop-up module. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, sports a more standard 2400 x 1080p display with a tiny notch for the front camera.

You can grab the OnePlus 7T at the discounted price here, while the OnePlus 7 Pros are available here. These are limited time offers, of course, so if you're interested in these flagship killers, get them while you can.