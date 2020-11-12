One of Amazon's daily delas includes two Tineco cordless stick vacuums on sale for up to 30% off. Amazon's "Holiday Dash" features very temporary low prices on quality items, but none of the deals are built to last for more than a day. If you need a good cordless stick vacuum, you'll want to act fast on this. The Tineco A11 Hero has dropped to $179.99. This vacuum normally sells for $260, and it does not drop directly from that price very often. In fact, it hasn't gone on sale since last year.

You can also upgrade to the Tineco A11 Master+ cordless vac, which is on sale for $279.99. This price matches the lowest we've ever seen on the Master+. It's also $120 off the normal price for the vacuum.

This deal sucks Tineco A11 cordless stick vacuum cleaners The two options are the A11 Hero and A11 Master+. These are 2-in-1 vacuums that can convert into handheld vacs for cleaning cars, couch cushions, and other crevises. They have long-lasting batteries and large dustbins so you can clean everything. Up to 30% off See at Amazon

The A11 Hero vacuum has a 450W motor that provides up to 120W suction power so you can do a thorough clean of any surface. It has full-sized LED power brushes that work well on both hard floors and carpets. This is also a good vacuum if you have pets as it can clean pet hair easily.

The 2500mAh battery lasts for up to 40 minutes so you can keep going until the job is done. That should be plenty of time to start and finish any cleaning job. It also converts into a handheld vacuum with attachments for cleaning corners, crevices, stairs, and more. It also has a 0.6L dustbin that can hold plenty of dirt.

The Master+ has a lot of similarities. It does everything the Hero does, it just does most of it better. For example, the Master+ has a larger battery that can go for up to 50 minutes. And it comes with two such batteries so you can hot swap and keep going, giving you a lot more time to clean.